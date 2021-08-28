Conflux Network Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $283.00 million and approximately $24.12 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,750.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.95 or 0.06621410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01298706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00355305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00133388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.85 or 0.00625321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00335062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00240452 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,028,714 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.