Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

MRK stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

