Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Fox Factory worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXF opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

