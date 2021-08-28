Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 3,163 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $167.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

