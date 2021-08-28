Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 736 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Saia worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.71. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.07 and a 12 month high of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

