Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 404 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $230.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

