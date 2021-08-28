Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $248.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:STZ opened at $212.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.49. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

