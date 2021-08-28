Contrasting GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) & Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Mechanical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88% Mechanical Technology -3.15% -3.71% -2.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Mechanical Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,272.32 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 13.16 $1.95 million N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Mechanical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mechanical Technology beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Mechanical Technology

Mechanical Technology, Inc. through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Test and Management Instrumentation and Cryptocurrency. The Test and Measurement Instrumentation segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services computer-based balancing systems for aircraft engines, high performance test and measurement instruments and systems, and wafer characterization tools for the semiconductor and solar industries. The Cryptocurrency segment is focused on cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

