Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Update

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 484.5% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,577,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WARM stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 1,079,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07. Cool Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Cool Technologies Company Profile

Cool Technologies, Inc is an intellectual property and product development company. It provides thermal dispersion technologies and their application to various product platforms. The company was founded by Timothy J. Hassett and Mark Michael Hodowanec on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

