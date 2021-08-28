Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Update

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 484.5% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,577,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WARM stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 1,079,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07. Cool Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
Cool Technologies Company Profile
