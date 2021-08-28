CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Barclays

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.67.

COR stock opened at $142.93 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

