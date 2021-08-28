Cormark Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$144.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.15.

BMO opened at C$126.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$126.62. The company has a market cap of C$82.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$75.92 and a 52 week high of C$132.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8140908 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

