Corundum Group Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

