Cream Finance Trading Down 7.8% This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $107.47 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $174.36 or 0.00358065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00752550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160503 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

