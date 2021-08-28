Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Short Interest Up 402.2% in August

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 402.2% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,041,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CELZ opened at $0.03 on Friday. Creative Medical Technology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.
Creative Medical Technology Company Profile
