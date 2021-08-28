Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Short Interest Up 402.2% in August

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 402.2% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,041,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELZ opened at $0.03 on Friday. Creative Medical Technology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc is a commercial stage biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of medical solutions for unmet immunological, urological, neurological, and orthopedic needs. It develops intellectual property portfolio utilizing stem cells and interrelated technologies for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and female sexual dysfunction.

