Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,544 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

