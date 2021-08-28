Creative Planning Sells 27,312 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 554,423 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $104.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

