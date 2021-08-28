Creative Planning Sells 32,661 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,661 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $20,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,300,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 587,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19.

