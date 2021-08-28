Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLDE. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

