Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE:CS opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 152.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,551,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 321,142 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.