CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a $50.44 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.64.
CRH stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70.
About CRH
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
