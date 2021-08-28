CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a $50.44 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.64.

CRH stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

