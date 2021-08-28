Critical Analysis: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 9.18% 19.07% 8.27% Biostage N/A -274.90% -156.23%

Baxter International has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Baxter International and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 6 6 0 2.50 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baxter International currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Baxter International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Biostage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baxter International and Biostage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $11.67 billion 3.17 $1.10 billion $3.09 23.94 Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baxter International beats Biostage on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

