Critical Analysis: Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Covalon Technologies and Italk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Italk 0 0 5 0 3.00

Italk has a consensus price target of $9.34, indicating a potential upside of 86.06%. Given Italk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Italk is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Italk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Italk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 1.95 -$5.17 million N/A N/A Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Italk.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Italk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -7.12% -19.63% -5.22% Italk N/A -85.92% -12.31%

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

