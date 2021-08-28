Critical Contrast: Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -33.43% -31.13% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -82.18% -64.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 33.58 -$52.41 million N/A N/A Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($4.15) -3.54

Relay Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Relay Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.37%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.50%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

