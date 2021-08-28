Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

CRR.UN opened at C$18.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.14. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.76 and a 1 year high of C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.55.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

