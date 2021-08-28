Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Major Shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone Sells 335,000 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 200,000 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00.

CYRX opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 38,997 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

