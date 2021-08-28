Cryptonite (XCN) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $345,423.38 and $104.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,750.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.95 or 0.06621410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01298706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00355305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00133388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.85 or 0.00625321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00335062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00240452 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

