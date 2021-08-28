CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the July 29th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. CSL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get CSL alerts:

Shares of CSLLY traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.00. 27,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CSL has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.