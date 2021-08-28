Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,672,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.76. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

