Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,807 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $161.84 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

