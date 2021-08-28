Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,720 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $461,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

