Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cummins by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14,518.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

NYSE:CMI opened at $240.30 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.90. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

