Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

CMI opened at $240.30 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

