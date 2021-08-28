CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight Sells 36,176 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,543,329.01.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $674.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

