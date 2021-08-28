Cutler Group LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cutler Group LP reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.