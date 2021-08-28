CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. CVR Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVR Energy.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.
Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.27. 881,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,577. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
