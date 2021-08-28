CX Institutional Has $82,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $668.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $665.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

