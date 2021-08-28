CX Institutional Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

