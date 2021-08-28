CX Institutional Purchases 182 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

