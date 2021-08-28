CX Institutional Purchases 427 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,627,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,589,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

