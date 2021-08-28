CX Institutional Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 456,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

