CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

NYSE NOW opened at $632.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $575.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $635.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

