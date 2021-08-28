Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce $7.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.25 billion and the lowest is $6.82 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $28.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.31 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $319.10. 1,316,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,891. The company has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $323.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

