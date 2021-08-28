DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $218,616.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,809.11 or 1.00058806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009215 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00619752 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

