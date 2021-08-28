DAOstack Market Cap Reaches $3.26 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $218,616.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,809.11 or 1.00058806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009215 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00619752 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

