Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $107,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 612,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

