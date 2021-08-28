Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $134.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $139.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.24.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,442,082 shares of company stock valued at $183,349,674. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

