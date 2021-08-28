Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded to Buy by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $243,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

