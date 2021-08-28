Deepmatter Group’s (DMTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on the stock.

DMTR opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Deepmatter Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.16 ($0.04). The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.65. The company has a market cap of £16.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

Get Deepmatter Group alerts:

About Deepmatter Group

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Deepmatter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deepmatter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.