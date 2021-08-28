DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 10,383 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 3.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,306,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.53. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $314.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

