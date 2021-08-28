DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $237.41 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,371,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $237,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,696,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

